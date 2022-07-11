Police Bursts Kidnap Syndicate, Kill One in Edo

Recover weapons in Delta

Edo State Police Command has killed a kidnapper along Benin-Auchi expressway. In a statement that was issued yesterday by the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP. Jennifer Iwegbu, said that the kidnapper was killed by the police operatives at Iyuku Road by Imeke Junction, Benin-Auchi Expressway on Saturday at about 19:20 hours, during a routine patrol.

The statement reads: “As a fallout of the recent strategic engagement of stakeholders in Edo State Security by the Acting Governor, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu, and Command Commissioner of Police, CP. Abutu Yaro, a kidnapper was decimated at Iyuku Road by Imeke Junction, Benin-Auchi Expressway, on 09/07/2022 at about 19.20 hours while operatives of the command were on routine patrol; others were wounded and took to flight.

“Subsequently, during bush combing along that axis, a corpse on black mask suspected to be one of the hoodlums was discovered. A locally made pistol was discovered on him.”

Iwegbu noted that the commissioner of police has reassured the general public of the command’s unalloyed commitment to ensure a peace in the state for Edo people.

She called on the people to avail the command with credible information.

Meanwhile, the Police in Delta said it recovered a stolen Lexus 350 SUV and assorted weapons from suspected armed robbers in the state.

The Spokesman of the command, DSP Bright Edafe disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in Warri.

Edafe said the vehicle was recovered on Wednesday by police operatives attached to the Otu-Jeremi Division in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

He said investigation revealed that the vehicle was earlier snatched from the owner on the Ughelli-Warri Road.

“On July 6, 2022 at about 1:47 p.m. operatives attached to Otu-Jeremi Police Station while on stop and search duty on the Owawha/Okwagbe Road, sighted a Lexus 350 SUV with Registration Number: LG 31 GRA.

He said the driver made a U-turn and sped off on noticing the police.

According to him, the action aroused the suspicion of the policemen who gave them a hot chase.

Edafe said the hoodlums abandoned vehicle at Imode Road and escaped into the bush.

“When the vehicle was searched, one pump action gun, two locally- made guns and six rounds of live cartridges were recovered,” he said.

Edafe said that manhunt for the fleeing suspects was ongoing.