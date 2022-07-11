NISS Train Farmers, Extension Agents on Use of NISSAgro Mobile App

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

A one-day training workshop for farmers and extension agents within the North West region comprising Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano and Jigawa states was conducted by Nigeria Institute of Soil Science, Northwest Zone.

The training conducted at the conference room of Kano Agricultural and Rural Development Authority, KNARDA, focused on the use of Mobile App developed by the Nigeria Institute of Soil Science, NISS

Anchored by Professor Nafiu Abdu of Ahmadu Bello University on behalf of the NISS Zonal Coordinator, Professor Sama’ila S. Noma, of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, UDUS, the training was conducted by Aisha Buba, Northwest Liaison Officer of NISS based at the NISS Headquarters Abuja.

The participants were trained specifically on how to use the mobile app to monitor farming activities, take adequate farm records, manage the fertility of their soil and monitor weather conditions using their android phones.

The farmers and extension agents who expressed their enthusiasm with the training, unanimously accepted the innovation.

They however call for more of such innovations which they maintained, will reduce the cost of food production, labour and drudgery in agriculture.

The training was graced by the Director of Extension and Agriculture Services of the Kano Agricultural and Rural Development Authority, KNARDA, Alhaji Gambo Isa Garko, who represented the Managing Director.