NDLEA Apapa Decorates Okonkwo as Anti-drug Patron

Chinedu Eze

The National Drul Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has decorated Dr. Emeke Daniel Okonkwo (popularly known as E-Money), Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Emmy Cargo Bonded Terminal as a Patron of the War against Drugs Abuse (WADA)

The decoration was done by NDLEA Apapa Special Area Command.

The agency said WADA is the pet advocacy program of Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd.), Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, NDLEA which adopts a whole-society-approach in the fight against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.

Commander of Narcotics and Area Commander Apapa, Inalegwu Ameh at the decoration noted that E-Money in addition to being a key-player in the maritime industry commands a massive social media followership, which is a veritable platform for changing thinking in favour of drug use prevention.

“You are by this decoration enjoined to lead the charge against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking,” the Area Commander maintained, adding “the maritime industry where you are a key player is being invaded by unscrupulous drug merchants to ship in drugs. And the youth population that you are one of the influencers is the most vulnerable age group.”

The agency said in a statement that Okonkwo was full of appreciation to NDLEA for considering him worthy of what he described as “a mark of great honour”. “Permit me to note that this decoration is not an accident. I have had cause, many years back to hand over some unscrupulous elements who wanted to use my premises to ship in drugs. I would like to assure you that I am committed to taking this anti-drug crusade to millions of my followers, especially the 12 million Nigeria youths who follow me on social media, ”he promised.