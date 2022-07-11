Kuje Jailbreak: NDLEA Arrests Wanted Terror Suspect with Drug in Abuja

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested one of the wanted members of the terror group who escaped from the Medium Security Correctional Centre, Kuje, following an attack on the facility by insurgents last week in Abuja.

A press statement by the spokesman of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi said the fleeing terror suspect, Suleiman Sidi, was arrested in the early hours of Monday at Area 1 motorpark, in the Federal Capital Territory while attempting to board a commercial vehicle to Maiduguri, Borno state.

Babafemi said when he was searched, three wraps of cannabis sativa were found on him, adding that during preliminary interrogation, the wanted terror suspect confimed he was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre for terrorism and robbery charges.

He also confirmed that he was indeed one of the inmates who escaped from the facility last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd), while commending the officers and men of the FCT Command of the agency for the arrest and their vigilance, directed that the wanted suspect should be immediately handed over to the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS.