  • Tuesday, 12th July, 2022

Kuje Jailbreak: NDLEA Arrests Wanted Terror Suspect with Drug in Abuja

Nigeria | 1 day ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested one of the wanted members of the terror group who escaped from the Medium Security Correctional Centre, Kuje, following an attack on the facility by insurgents last week in Abuja.

A press statement by the spokesman of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi said the fleeing terror suspect, Suleiman Sidi, was arrested in the early hours of Monday at Area 1 motorpark, in the Federal Capital Territory while attempting to board a commercial vehicle to Maiduguri, Borno state.

Babafemi said when he was searched, three wraps of cannabis sativa were found on him, adding that during preliminary interrogation, the wanted terror suspect confimed he was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre for terrorism and robbery charges.

He also confirmed that he was indeed one of the inmates who escaped from the facility last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd), while commending the officers and men of the FCT Command of the agency for the arrest and their vigilance, directed that the wanted suspect should be immediately handed over to the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.