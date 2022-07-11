Insecurity: ‘Ordinary Citizens No Longer Safe in Nigeria’

Francis Sardauna

A former Wazirin Katsina, Professor Sani Abubakar Lugga, has expressed worries over the rising security and economic challenges in Nigeria, saying the nation is under security, social and economic emergency.

He described the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari’s advance team in his home state and call by governors for citizens to acquire weapons and defend themselves against terrorists as attestations to the “helpless security situation” of the country.

Lugga, a professor of conflict management, while addressing journalists weekend at his residence in Katsina, said Nigerians should stop deceiving themselves that the country is safe because both President Buhari and ordinary citizens are no longer safe.

The fifth Wazirin Katsina, in February 2022, dumped the prestigious title which he had held for over 20 years over a query he got from the ancient palace following his comments on the state of insecurity in Katsina.

During the media chat, Lugga said that the country was facing a divine curse that needs serious repentance, prayers, righteous deeds by all Nigerians, especially political and religious leaders, irrespective of religious, tribal, political and geographical differences.

The state patron of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) explained that Nigeria cannot enjoy relative peace, stability and development where unemployment, poverty, corruption, pen robbery and injustice had upset its socio-economic order.

He said: “Nigeria is certainly under a security, social and economic emergency, whether this is declared by the government or not. The recent attack by insurgents on the convoy of Mr. President, the call by the Minister for Defence on Nigerians to stop being cowards and to confront bandits and insurgents.

“The call by state governors for people to defend themselves with sticks and catapults against AK-47 wielding bandits. And the cancellation of the famous Sallah Durbar by the Emir of Katsina and some other Emirs are enough testimonies to the helpless security situation in Nigeria.

“Let us stop deceiving ourselves, no Nigerian is safe: from Mr. President to the ordinary citizens. How can we expect peace where millions can not afford even a half meal a day?. How can we expect peace where justice is for the rich and the powerful while injustice is for the poor?”.

He, however, called on all eligible voters to register and obtain their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVCs) in order to vote for credible leaders that will tackle the nation’s myriad of challenges in the forthcoming general elections.

According to him, “If the existing political parties have not provided the requisite leadership materials, particularly at state and local government levels, people should draft quality materials into smaller political parties and give them all the required support to win”.

He warned that the sale of voter’s cards will lead to the emergence of wrong leaders and it shall bring more calamities “What transpired during parties primaries should not be allowed at the general elections.”