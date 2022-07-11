  • Tuesday, 12th July, 2022

GAIN Partners DBN to Train 200 Women on Entrepreneurship

Business | 2 days ago

Kuni Tyessi

Grand Africa Initiative (GAIN), has secured a partnership with the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) to build and strengthen the entrepreneurship skills of 200 Nigerian women.

Executive Director of GAIN, Ms. Chinwe Okoli, in a statement explained that the entrepreneurship course will run for six weeks, starting in July, thus calling on interested women to submit application via www.grandafrica.org or www.bit.ly/GAINDBN.

She also explained that the training will cover areas critical to the success of MSMEs including ideation, legal services, branding, marketing, communication, accounting, modeling, staffing, structure, etc.

She said: “this program, women empowerment, is in line with one of the focus areas of GAIN. The participants will benefit from a faculty of experts in various aspects of the business. They would enjoy training and mentorship sessions some of which will be held virtually.

“Eligible for the program are women who have a business or an idea, and are between 22 to 45 years of age, and have a demonstrable interest in business, access to the internet-enabled device, and electricity to participate in the program.

Meanwhile, Managing Director, DBN, Dr. Tony Okpanachi, described the partnership with GAIN as a major achievement and a step towards the empowerment of women.

He said: “We are excited about this initiative which speaks directly to our mandate of building the capacity of MSMEs. The GAIN initiative has become imperative to reach as many women as possible by leveraging technology and promoting gender equality.

“At the end of this exercise, we hope to see more empowered women creating opportunities towards achieving sustainable social-economic development.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.