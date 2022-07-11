Ethnik City Releases 2020 Collection Shoot With Toks Asher Young & Others

One of the new contemporary fashion brands pushing and promoting the Nigerian fashion industry is Ethnik City. Founded in 2017, the brand specializes in both ready to wear as well as custom made traditional designs for both ladies and gentlemen. Just as their name implies, Ethnik City prides themselves on the delivery of contemporary traditional pieces made with African ethnic fabrics and designs.

Nigeria and African fashion has evolved to the point where movie celebrities and music stars are now proud to wear dresses made in Nigeria by local brands as opposed to the days everyone rushed to wear foreign designers l.

With their creative and innovative designs, Ethnik City is at the forefront leading the charge to global dominance. With the latest collection, they seek to provide trendy traditional pieces that can be worn by the elderly, young millenials and urban executives. Their clientele cuts across different age groups and classes, from colorful custom made outfits, to stylish ready to wear designs, their detailing is eye-catching and exquisitely made in Nigeria for international consumption.

“It was a privilege to be chosen as one of the models for Ethnik City’s 2020 collection. It was an unforgettable experience working on set with founder & creative director Daniel Emeka, whom I have known since 2009,” Toks said.

“I love working with Nigerian brands like Ethnik City who are becoming more and more innovative with our traditional ethnic fabrics like the Asoke, Abada, Kente, utilizing them in their Dashiki and Agbada designs,” he added.

“My first ever paid modeling shoot was with Zini Couture in 2017 for their summer collection, Ethnik City’s shoot was my second paid gig and it was a satisfying experience,” Young stated.

The creative director and founder Ethnik City, Daniel Emeka said that if all the models he worked with in this shoot, Mr. Young was the easiest to deal with. “Toks doesn’t give you the usual attitude most models bring to the table, he had no airs about him and is very down to earth. It was my first time working with him and I have made a mental note to have him as a regular pick for other projects.”

The Ethnik City brand epitomizes affordable yet luxurious and classy wears for any occasion, for those who like to stand out.

With a lot of brands popping up with ingenious designs, this fashion brand is ready for the next level.