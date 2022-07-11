Elephant Girls Lift Sam Oguche Basketball Tourney

FirstBank Female Basketball team, the Elephants Girls, proved once again that they are a team to reckon with in the Nigeria basketball circle with their victory over the hard fighting MFM Queens in the final of Sam Oguche Basketball competition.

The event which held at the indoor sports hall of the National Stadium in Lagos saw the Bankers overrun Olukoya Queens by 52-40 in the keenly contested encounter.

The match, dubbed a one-sided affair by fans commenced on a fast pace mode with the former African Champion dominating in their opponent in the first quarter by 16-6.

The Second quarter saw the Bankers consolidating their hold on the lead with another excellent performance winning 28-14.

Though the MFM Queens fought back in the third quarter, but their resolve had little or no effect as FirstBank Female Basketball team held on to the lead.

Urged on by their teeming fans in the fourth quarter, the Elephant Girls show their resolve to continue to maintain their position as the best female basketball team in Nigeria and one of the best in the continent with the victory winning by 52-40.

Satisfied with the performance of her girls, Coach Lati Erinfolami said the team will continue to work hard to maintain the high standard they are noted for.

“It was a good game. The girls were determined to excel and that was why they dominated from the beginning to the end. I will continue to encourage them to work. This is just the beginning for us”, said the elated Coach.

Already, there are signs that the team will replicate their victory runs in the ongoing Dr. D.K Olukoya Basketball Tournament currently ongoing at the National Stadium in Lagos.