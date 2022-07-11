Eid El Kabir: IPCR Charges Nigerians to Embrace Unity, Peace, Seeks Improved Security

Michael Olugbode

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has enjoined Nigerians to remember the importance of unity, peace and security in a nation’s development.

The Director-General of IPCR, Dr Bakut T. Bakut, in a statement to mark the Eld-el-Kabir, said: “As Nigerians join the rest of the world to mark this year Eld-el-Kabir, I enjoined the citizens to remember the importance of unity, peace and security in a nation’s development.”

Bakut while urging Nigerians to keep the flag of unity high, stressed that unity and peace remain the hallmarks of a progressive nation.

He noted that insecurity was an aberration to any nation that has the drive and desire to grow and break the vicious circle of underdevelopment.

The Director-General urged Nigerians to use this period of Eid-el-Kabir celebration to pray for the peace, unity and progress of the nation.

He reminded fellow citizens that nation-building was the responsibility of all and therefore, every Nigerian should rise to the occasion to build a Nigeria of our dream.

He said: “As an Institute, we are aware of the enormous challenges bedeviling our country, nevertheless, we should keep hope alive and continue to have faith that a new Nigeria will rise from the ashes of these challenges. Let our thoughts and actions be peaceful, tolerant, and receptive towards one another as this is the only organic means to change the dangerous narrative that has eaten deep into our social fabrics and national cohesion.”

IPCR also urged Nigerians to take a sober reflection, and connect their hearts to God in the spirit of the season for the restoration of our dear country.

The Director-General observed that if over 200 million Nigerians would stand for peace henceforth, then the implication was that a circle of peace would encircle the nation and fill up not only the violent spaces but also, reposition the country on the path of peace and progress.

The Director-General implored Nigerians to continue supporting the effort of the president and security agencies by providing the right and timely Intel to the appropriate authorities to enforce action.