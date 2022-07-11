EEDC Board Appoints Mupwaya as DMD

The Board of Directors of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC) has appointed Dr. Ernest Mupwaya as the Deputy Managing Director of the company.

EEDC in a statement said the appointment took effect on the 25th day of June, 2022.

“It will be recalled that in April, 2022, Mupwaya joined EEDC as an Executive Director, in charge of Technical & Operations, as part of the organization’s efforts towards the actualization of its Sustainability and Transformation program. His wealth of experience will no doubt bring about positive change in the company’s Commercial and Technical functions, thereby resulting to enhanced overall performance, for sustainable growth.

“With over 30 years of experience garnered in the Electricity industry, Mupwaya has occupied very senior positions, part of which was as the Managing Director, ZESCO, Zambia; Commercial Director, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), where he was later elevated to the position of Managing Director/CEO.

He has been involved in the execution of strategies for ATC & C loss reduction, improvement of operational efficiency through effective use of integrated business information system, pre-paid meter roll-out, and customer service programmes.

“Mupwaya holds a Doctorate degree in Business Administration from California Intercontinental University, USA (DBA), a Master’s degree in Business Administration from University of Glamorgan and University of South Wales, United Kingdom, and also a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Zambia, “the state reads.