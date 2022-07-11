  • Tuesday, 12th July, 2022

Dopestiks Set to Release New Song, Chop Life

Life & Style | 2 days ago

The name, Andrew Kabo may not readily ring a bell in the general entertainment world but in the professional music circle, Kabo’s stage name, Dopestiks raises eyebrows as long as music production is concerned.


His odyssey in his musical journey began in his second grade in high school in Ibadan when he transmuted his dream into fruition when with the help of Youtube tutorials, he learnt music production between the year 2013 and 2015.

Armed with his skill, Dopestics hit Lagos in 2016 and professionally started music production with the likes of Zinoleesky, Mohbad, Oladips, Zlatan, Bella Shmurda among many others.

In 2020, his hard work got critical attention as his biggest hit, Cashapp by Bella Shmurda got him nominated for several awards like BeatsAwards, among others. In 2021, he landed a record deal with Ftune Records UK and since then, he has been recording his personal songs.

Billed to be released on July 15, Dopestiks currently has a single; Chop Life featuring Bella Shmurda which is gradually but steadily making statements in the consciousness of music buffs and with the rate it is going, Dopestiks is set for more awards.

