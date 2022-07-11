Bayelsa PDP LG Chairman Resigns over Internal Crisis

Olusegun Samuel



The crisis rocking the Bayelsa State Chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State has forced the Chairman of the Brass Local Government Council Area, Hon. Victor Inodunimi Isaiah, to quit the party over lingering internal crisis and segregation.

Isaiah announced that he, and his supporters, would pitch their tent with the Social Democratic Party (SDP), which he alleged is more progressive than the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the PDP.

He said in his letter to the Ward 3 Chairman of the PDP in Brass Local Government Area dated July 8, 2022, that does not see the PDP as a party on whose platform he could actualise his desire to serve the people.

Isaiah noted that it is unfortunate that his political history would be incomplete without mentioning the PDP Ward One.

He said, “Most of us are in politics to bring infrastructural development and other democratic dividends to our people, and a political party remains the platform through which one can wield the needed political power to actualise this desire.

“There is no doubt that this can only be possible if and when the party is united and guided by democratic principles and values, and has a leadership that gives all members a sense of belonging and hope for a better future.

“Disappointingly, this is no longer obtainable in the PDP especially in Bayelsa, as there is currently so much segregation among a large number of party members and stakeholders who fought hard for its present growth and acceptance.”

“Based on my personal values, I can no longer remain in a party that is sharply divided and neglects die-hard members with no hope of solving the internal crisis, hence my decision to resign my membership. I and my supporters have officially registered as members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and were warmly welcomed by the party leadership.

“The slogan of SDP is progress and from my findings, it is a stable national party that even precedes the two major political parties in the country. We believe that through this party we shall have the platforms to serve and bring development to our people.

“I most sincerely apologise to my mentor and the former Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, for leaving the party he used to mold me to be whom I am today. I know very well that he will be very disappointed with my unexpected defection and I am deeply sorry for it.

“Despite leaving the PDP due to the lingering internal crisis and segregation, Senator Dickson will continue to have my high regard and loyalty as his contribution to my life will remain vivid in my mind for as long as I live.”