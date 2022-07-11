  • Tuesday, 12th July, 2022

APC: Choice of Shettima as Tinubu’s Running mate Has Thrown PDP Off Balance

Nigeria | 1 day ago

Adedayo Akinwale

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Murtala Ajaka has said that the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the party’s vice presidential candidate has thrown the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) off balance.

The Presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu had on Sunday announced Shettima as his running-mate.

Ajaka in a statement issued Monday assured Nigerians that the fears being expressed in some quarters only exist in the realm of imagination of opposition.

He said: “The sterling qualities of our vice presidential candidate, in the person of Senator Kashim Shettima, has once again thrown the opposition parties off balance. They (PDP and others) would have preferred our presidential candidate to settle for the less so as to make it easy for them to win election (God forbid) but the choice of the trusted and trustworthy Shettima must have disorganised their evil plans, we understand that in the APC.”

“While we sympathise with the opposition parties, we appeal to Nigerians, who will eventually be the beneficiaries of good governance under Tinubu-Shettima presidency to see beyond the sentiments of religion and tribe. Both Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima are not religious fundamentalists or ultra Muslims, their records in public offices are testimonies to rely on.”

Ajaka  described Shettima as the best choice to win the 2023 presidential election, adding that  since the announcement of Shettima PDP has been in agony. 

He described Shettima as a man of knowledge,  accomplishment, courage and integrity, who is not given to bigotry, or having corruption badges with any anti-corruption agencies.

Ajaka noted that as a two-term governor in Borno state, Shettima enjoyed the support of the Christian community throughout his tenure. 

Ajaka said APC and its presidential candidate would not be distracted from the goal of winning the 2023 general elections at all levels.

