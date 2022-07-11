Abia Deputy Gov Hosts Emenike, Supports Efforts to Make Abia Better

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo



The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ikechi Emenike, was yesterday hosted by the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Ude Oko Chukwu, to discuss the good of Abia.

Emenike was also hosted by the Abia deputy governor in continuation of his statewide engagements to meet with men and women of goodwill across party lines with the aim of rescuing the state.

Welcoming Emenike, Oko Chukwu said: “Abia belongs to all of us” hence the need for everybody to be concerned with the affairs of the state. Whatever we can do to make this state better we will join hands and do it. We must do everything to raise the bar (of development) in the state and whoever is doing it I’m a partner.”

He described the APC governorship standard-bearer as “a brother and friend” commending him for his forthrightness and rewarding of hard work.

Responding, Emenike told his host and other stakeholders of Nkporo that his intention was to bring on board all well-meaning people of Abia irrespective of political affiliations to join hands and save the state.

“What we are trying to do in Abia is to organise a revolution for change,” he said, adding that since “no one man can do it alone”, he was out looking for people of like kinds and partners in progress to help rescue Abia and entrench sustainable development.

The governorship hopeful regretted that some people have been destroying Abia with bad governance over the years yet there are those clapping and rejoicing over inept leadership and the stagnation of God’s Own State.

He lauded the Abia deputy governor for making his community accessible with good road, noting that those in public office should always strive to make positive impact on their environment.

The APC governorship candidate further commended Oko Chukwu for his humility and selfless service to the people of Abia, which has cut across legislative and executive arms of government.

Earlier, some stakeholders in their remarks stated that Emenike would be given every support he needs to drive away bad leaders out of Abia Government House and banish bad governance from the state.

“Abia State is one and everyone in every part is yearning for a change. They want Abia to move away from its present position and become a state that works for its citizens,” said Chief Uche Ogboso, a stakeholder and former state lawmaker.

The Zonal Organising Secretary of APC for Abia North, Hon. Sampson Orji, expressed delight at the visit of the APC governorship standard bearer to Nkporo, which according to him, is a significant development.

He urged Emenike to collaborate with the deputy governor, who is the political leader of Nkporo in order to receive the total support of the area and receive the bulk votes needed for success at the poll in 2023.