11 More Bodies Recovered from Lagos Boat Mishap



Rebecca Ejifoma

Eleven more bodies were yesterday recovered from the ill-fated boat sailing from Mile 2 to Ibeshe in Ojo area of Lagos state.



Following a search and rescue operation on Saturday, four bodies were found. This brings the number of rescued bodies to 15.



The acting Coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development.

“It is likely that two more bodies have been sighted. But it is until final recovery is done before that can be confirmed,” he added.



Farinloye, however, highlighted that findings showed that illegal operators carrying services after the end of official hours, 7pm, permitted by the Inland Waterway operation rules were being violated.



He said: “It was revealed that the regulatory bodies have tried to stamp out illegal operations of small boat operators who hardly use life jackets after official hours. They do not heed to efforts put in place.”



The NEMA coordinator insisted that wooden boats are not permitted to be used as passengers’ boats.

“But only at these odd hours the illegal operators always put the lives of unsuspecting passengers at risk,” he added.

Farinloye assured newsmen that efforts are on to address the gaps with all stakeholders such as the Nigerian Navy’s Special Boat Service, Association of Boat/Ferry Operators of Nigeria, LASWA, NIWA, NEMA and Marine Police to address the situation.