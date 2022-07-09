Toyota to Upgrade Hilux Range With Updated Safety, Convenience

Bennett Oghifo

Toyota Australia has announced a significant performance and capability upgrade for the HiLux Rogue 4×4 flagship pick-up, which will be enhanced with a wider track and updated suspension package in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The new dual-cab HiLux Rogue boasts a track increase of approximately 140mm in the front and rear, while the vehicle’s ride height has also been increased by approximately 20mm, with both changes helping aid off-road ability while also improving on-road performance, according to the automaker.

Toyota Australia Vice President Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations Sean Hanley said the introduction of the updated Rogue demonstrated Toyota’s dedication to offering ever-improved vehicles for customers.

“The significant suspension upgrades to the HiLux Rogue not only improve off-road capability but create a more stable and comfortable on-road driving experience,” Mr Hanley said.

“Continuous improvement is a key facet of Toyota’s philosophy and has been clearly achieved by this latest HiLux premium model.”

To accommodate the track increase, Toyota engineers overhauled the HiLux suspension by extending the front suspension arm and front stabiliser bar length and adjusting shock absorber angle to improve efficiency.

At the rear, axle length has been extended, dampers have been moved further out towards the wheels, and for the first time on HiLux, a rear stabiliser bar has been installed to enhance cornering stability and ride comfort.

As a result of the suspension changes, roll rigidity has been enhanced by 20 per cent, improving steering feel when cornering and changing lanes.

Stopping power has also been upgraded for the Rogue, with new rear ventilated disc brakes replacing the existing drum brakes for enhanced braking performance. The new 17-inch front disc brakes have also been enlarged by one inch.

To house the increased track width, wide track overfenders and mudguards have been installed, while the front body extension has also been widened to seamlessly integrate with the front bumper.

Coinciding with the arrival of the wide-bodied Rogue, Toyota is introducing upgrades to core variants of Australia’s best-selling vehicle.

SR extra-cab and double-cab models receive new black 17-inch alloy rims, replacing steel wheels. Body-coloured door handles have also been adopted for a more premium look.

SR5 double-cab pick-ups gain extra active safety equipment as standard, with the addition of blind-spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert for greater on-road peace of mind. These features are also included on the Rogue.

A panoramic view monitor1 has also been added to SR5 double-cab pick-ups to help manoeuvre in tight spaces, as have puddle lamps which replace heated exterior mirrors.

The steering column lock has been replaced by an ID Box anti-theft immobiliser on automatic SR5 grades and above, which adds an extra level of security when starting the car with the smart key.

In a further upgrade to the HiLux range, Toyota plans to launch a new apex off-road variant, replacing the HiLux Rugged X. Details, including launch timing, will be announced in due course.

Since their arrival in 2018, HiLux Rogue and HiLux Rugged X have amassed more than 17,000 sales, establishing themselves as the halo vehicles of the HiLux range, offering customers even greater choice for their lifestyle needs.