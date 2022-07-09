Senate President Felicitates Muslim Faithful

Sunday Aborisade



The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated Nigerians, particularly the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Sallah festival.

Lawan, according to a statement by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi, appreciated the faithful for their prayers.

He said prayers have been strengthening the people and sustaining the nation, Nigeria in the face of its numerous challenges.

He urged Nigerians not to cease praying for Nigeria or waver in their belief that the purpose of Allah shall prevail for the country.

Lawan said with divine intervention and continued support of Nigerians for the government, Nigeria will soon overcome the challenges.

The Senate President said the ninth National Assembly will continue to work assiduously and collaborate with the other arms of government towards stabilising the security and economy of the country to the relief of all Nigerians.

He said, “Since the inauguration of the ninth Assembly in 2019, we have enacted a good number of quality legislations to improve the security situation and boost the economy.

“We have also taken a second look at extant legislations that require amendment to bring them up to date with current realities, with the overall objective of getting a better deal for the Nigerian people.

“We know that more needs to be done to overcome the challenges. The government is not relenting at addressing the challenges and we are confident that they will soon become history.

“As we approach another election year, I earnestly urge Nigerians to look to the future with hope.

“We will continue to play our roles as a government and count on the prayers and support of the people,” Lawan said.