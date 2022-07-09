Remita Introduces e-naira on Payment Platform

Omolabake Fasogbon

Leading electronic payment brand, Remita has introduced e-Naira, the digital currency of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as an additional payment option across all its touch points.

By this development, individuals and businesses can now transact with eNaira for all utilities, services, and products available on the Remita web and mobile platforms as well as through the Remita Payment Gateway.

The Remita eNaira initiative is an outcome of CBN’s efforts through collaboration with leading fintechs and banks to ensure that the benefits of Nigeria’s digital currency are speedily realised.

According to the organisation, the initiative will help individuals and businesses deliver faster transaction processing time, increase transaction security, and eliminate multiple transaction failure points that lead to repeated visits to banks for resolution, transaction fees optimisation as well as ease of reception of remittances, among others.

“With the introduction of the eNaira across all Remita touch points such as web, mobile, and agent locations, payers can now select eNaira as their preferred payment option for all manners of transactions.

“These include: Electricity token, airtime, data, and cable TV subscription renewal, JAMB/WAEC/NECO forms and results checker, as well as payments to federal, state, and local governments across Nigeria. The eNaira payment option also features on the Remita payment gateway, available to integrating partners, fintechs and merchants”, the organisation stated.

Commenting, Managing Director of Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL), DeRemi Atanda expressed that the move will simplify payment and other transactions for users.

He said, “Our goal is to continue to introduce innovations that deliver ease to our customers in the retail, business and government segments in a way that not only guarantees safer, faster and cost-effective payments, but also helps them extend the frontiers of possibilities while transacting locally or internationally.