‘Philomena’ Set to Hit Abuja

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

A stage production “Philomena” is set to play from July 22, through to July 24, 2022, with an exclusive variety show on the latter dates at the NAF Conference Centre, Kado, Abuja. Proudly sponsored by Amstel Malta and Total Events Solution, ‘Philomena; Interview with A Prostitute’, promises the magic of the peerless stage play following a very successful showing in Port Harcourt in February.

With the successful presentation, Nollywood personalities, Bimbo Manuel and Monalisa Chinda, alongside her team at K’ike Productions, continue the tour. The play deftly tells an extraordinary tale revolving around the experiences of three dramatic characters – Wesley a failed journalist, Philomena a retired prostitute, and Area a frustrated teacher – that the nature of Nigerian social, economic, and cultural factors had stagnated their lives.

‘Philomena’ was inspired by an actual interview the director, Bimbo Manuel had with a stripper and is a story that was demanded to be told with humour, satire and anecdotes. Replete with prolific performers including Francis Duru, Ejike Asiegbu, Don Kester Oshioraeme, Charles Inojie, and Tammy Abusi among others.

The lead character and executive-producer, Monalisa Chinda said, “We were excited and awed by the flood of requests and popular demand to bring Philomena to Abuja. One of the best and most profound things I experienced whilst reading about Philomena – An Interview with A Prostitute is the wit, the satire, the lessons, the spontaneity and the serendipity behind the characters… The intrigues that surround this multidimensional drama culminate ultimately in that epic and final decision that frees Philomena from her inner battles.

“This resonates so well with my mission of the Arise Monalisa Foundation. That provides support and life opportunities for the girl child, women and youth”.

She further stated in a chat with this reporter that she is “particularly excited about the way the author treated such a taboo matter as prostitution in a way that makes us laugh at ourselves while yet delivering heavy punches that make us pause to think…”

Bimbo Manuel said, “Philomena: Interview with A Prostitute cannot be contained in just a book anymore now. Like a little acorn, ‘Philomena’ the intensive little play, has grown into a massive star-studded theatre phenomenon.

Speaking on the play, Bimbo Manuel who doubles as the co-executive producer said, “I think many people will find themselves in one or more of the characters of the play. Many will find that they do not stand alone in their similar life situations. We also cannot continue to abdicate our responsibilities to self and expect that society and government will continue to pick up the slack.”

‘Philomena’ is scheduled to tour other major cities across the country, including Lagos and Ibadan as the core issues raised in the play are not selective of region, gender or social standing.