  • Saturday, 9th July, 2022

NSCDC Deploys 2,350 Personnel to Beef up Security in Katsina 

Nigeria | 6 mins ago

Francis Sardauna

The Commandant of Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), MS Bello, has deployed 2,350 officers and men to beef up security across the 34 local government areas of the state during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The uniform and undercover operatives are to ensure 24 hours surveillance on critical national assets, infrastructures, worship places and routine patrol for a hitch-free celebration in the state.

In a statement issued to journalists by the Command’s Public Relations Officer yesterday, DSC MT Abdara, expressed the NSCDC readiness to maintain law and order in the state during the festive season.

“For the EID ADHA operational order, the Command under the leadership of Commandant MS Bello had deployed 2,350 uniform and undercover operatives to maintain 24 hours surveillance on critical national assets and infrastructure, places of worships, flash points and routine patrol across the 34 local governments of Katsina State,” he said.

Bello said the deployment of the personnel was paramount following the recent escalation of attacks by terrorists in the western parts of the state, assuring that all hands were on deck among security agencies in the state to ensure rancour-free celebration.

He admonished residents of the state to conduct themselves peacefully before, during and after the festive period and report any infraction or suspicious movement to security agencies for prompt response.

The Commandant equally urged parents and guardians to monitor the movement and activities of their children and ensure that they are accompanied by adults while going out for celebration to avoid falling into the hands of criminals.

