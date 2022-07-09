  • Saturday, 9th July, 2022

Nkan Eledua releases new single ‘Mr DJ’

World | 9 hours ago

US-based queen of vocals, songwriter, performing, and recording artist, Nkan Eledua has returned to the music scene with her latest hit single ‘Mr DJ’

Nkan who before leaving Nigeria charted her cause as a reputable artist of note with the theatre troupe, Black Image said she was back to prove that whatever is worth doing has to be done well with the release of the Rihanna-inspired ‘Mr DJ’

Before releasing the single, Nkan has been busy on stage; Some of her notable stage performances include the US Black Heritage celebration by Suya X Afro Urban Society (2020), the Onye Ozi project (2020), Sacramento Veterans Day memorial event (2020), San Francisco Art Museum (2019), Rock Café in Antioch (2019). Performed at Richmond height festival 2019, Performed solo song with Piwai at Umoja Festival 2019, Oduduwa Heritage Award (2019), played alongside Rotimi Oyenekan to open for Seun Kuti (2019), and lots more.

Nkan’s music is a mix of afrobeats, jazz and highlife.

‘Mr. DJ’ is produced by Smokeytuned and executively produced by Joseph Colloraffi. It is available on all streaming platforms and an album to watch out for.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.