Nkan Eledua releases new single ‘Mr DJ’

US-based queen of vocals, songwriter, performing, and recording artist, Nkan Eledua has returned to the music scene with her latest hit single ‘Mr DJ’

Nkan who before leaving Nigeria charted her cause as a reputable artist of note with the theatre troupe, Black Image said she was back to prove that whatever is worth doing has to be done well with the release of the Rihanna-inspired ‘Mr DJ’

Before releasing the single, Nkan has been busy on stage; Some of her notable stage performances include the US Black Heritage celebration by Suya X Afro Urban Society (2020), the Onye Ozi project (2020), Sacramento Veterans Day memorial event (2020), San Francisco Art Museum (2019), Rock Café in Antioch (2019). Performed at Richmond height festival 2019, Performed solo song with Piwai at Umoja Festival 2019, Oduduwa Heritage Award (2019), played alongside Rotimi Oyenekan to open for Seun Kuti (2019), and lots more.

Nkan’s music is a mix of afrobeats, jazz and highlife.

‘Mr. DJ’ is produced by Smokeytuned and executively produced by Joseph Colloraffi. It is available on all streaming platforms and an album to watch out for.