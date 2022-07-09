  • Saturday, 9th July, 2022

Malami Marries Buhari’s Third Daughter, Hadiza

Nigeria | 2 mins ago

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday gave the hand of his third daughter, Nana Hadiza in marriage to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, at the presidential villa.

The highly scaled down ceremony was attended by close family members and very few top government officials.

Hadiza, whose mother was President Buhari’s late first wife, Safinatu, was married to Abdulrahman Mamman Kurfi and children before the marriage ended.

She is now the third wife of the Attorney-General Malami.

