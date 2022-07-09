La Campagne Resort to Introduce Corporate Beach Olympics

Justina Uzo

La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Lagos is set to add a new sport package, Corporate Beach Olympics to boost sport tourism in its serene facility.

Situated in Ikegun Village on the outskirts of Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, the African themed and awarding-winning resort, founded by Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, is known for tourism offerings which are well-received as they are thoughtfully blended with traditional Africa elements and trappings of modernity.

Speaking on the new offering, the Group General Manager of the resort, Abidemi Adeboye, said: “It is part of the commitment of the resort’s management to continue to refresh its offerings and improve on the visitor’s experience. Patrons are always looking forward to seeing innovation.”

The new effort, Adeboye said, is conceived in partnership with Mastersports International Limited, which is noted for its expertise in organising events of huge magnitude.

According to him, the sport leisure event, which is planned as a month-long and fun-filled event begins on October 1, 2022. Its targeted at corporate executives from across sectors who will compete in 14 uniquely curated beach sports.

Ahead of the main event, it is gathered that some well-heeled corporate executives will be formally invited based on personal recognisation to a special two-day event that would serve as introduction to the October launch.

Some of the sport events for the month-long offerings include beach soccer, volleyball, badminton, kayaking and table tennis. Others are ocean swimming, polo, thug of war, snooker/billiards, fishing, catapulting, karaoke and tennis.

Corporate organisations are expected to indicate their interest to participate and enroll for the event through La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort’s various channels and partner agencies as well as the official website for the event, clearly indicating the sporting activities of choice.