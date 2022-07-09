  • Saturday, 9th July, 2022

Ijekimora Taps Seyi Vibez in New Single 

Life & Style | 1 hour ago

After a short hiatus, Ijekimora returns with a new single ‘Stand by Me’. The Afrobeats ballad is a hustler’s anthem and a winner’s serenade. Featuring Seyi Vibez,  ‘Stand By Me’ is a relatable victory lap for anyone who has overcome hardships. It is also a celebration of success and the strength we draw from those who are truly in our corner. 

“I am determined to win. I am never one to give up. I want to inspire people who feel they’re standing alone that there is a win waiting just around the corner,” says Ijekimora.

Seyi Vibez brought his famed lyrical element to play on the song’s closing verb. Drawing from his array of street bars and inflections, he injects his unique sonic authenticity while riding the song’s mid-tempo wave. But even before his swaggering entrance, Ijekimora had already made her point- only those that stand with you in the hard times deserve the dividends of the good time.

