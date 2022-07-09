IBOM ICON Hotel & Golf Resort Offers 

Special Packages for Eid-el Kabir Holiday

Omolabake Fasogbon

IBOM ICON Hotel & Golf Resort in Uyo, Akwa Ibom has rolled out the carpet for families and friends interested in a getaway for the long Eid-el Kabir weekend.

The management of the hotel is offering an irresistible all-inclusive deal that includes first-class accommodation, three buffet meals daily, and unlimited drinks at the hotel’s Bird Table throughout the season.

General Manager, IBOM ICON Hotel & Golf Resort, Mr. Charles Muia, stated in a statement that individuals and travelling parties who check in during the Eid-el Kabir holiday can be rest assured of an exotic hospitality experience.

“For those visiting, we have put together a compelling package on our rooms starting from N68,500 per person sharing per night. This rate covers buffet breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as unlimited drinks at the Bird Table to make the season a memorable one for guests at the hotel,” he noted.

Located amidst rich palm forest vegetation, the magnificent hotel occupies 174 hectares of land. The peaceful and serene atmosphere makes IBOM ICON a one-of-a-kind getaway for every guest. Among the many side attractions at the resort are a standard lawn tennis facility, squash court, state-of-the-art gym open 24 hours a day, world-class spa, biking, and swimming pool.