Foreshore Waters Offer Subscribers N10m Voucher, Other Gifts, in Special Salah Promo

Foreshore Waters is set to make the Salah season unforgettable for at least 10 lucky people with their latest special Salah promo consisting of amazing prizes including, a N10 million discount voucher, and exclusive brunch dates among others.

A recent statement from the company revealed that the N10 million discount voucher would see about N100 million discounted in total on homebuyers’ budget this season.

“Getting to save any amount on your budget is an exciting development for any real estate investor, but getting to save as much as N10 million is a totally different ballgame.

“N10 million discount vouchers for 10 people, customization options on several projects in Banana Island and other parts of Ikoyi, and so many other amazing offers await investors over the holidays.

“This is what Foreshore Waters is giving out this season to celebrate this year’s Salah.

“Foreshore Waters is the brand, renown for creating unbelievable offers for those who want to venture into luxury real estate without drilling a hole in their pockets. Their offer of affordability is steady creating inclusivity and boosting the confidence of aspiring investors. Homebuyers on the Island; especially in areas like Osborne, Ikoyi, and Banana Island have found a reliable partner in Foreshore Waters.”

The company said the discount is set to further expand the range of inclusivity for savvy investors who can really do with a discount window to jump on some of the juiciest offers in Ikoyi.

“For instance, with an initial deposit of N9.99 million, you can own a 2-bed luxury apartment in Banana Island. With a deposit of N39.99M, you can own a 4-bed luxurious 4-bed maisonette in Banana Island Ikoyi. Several other juicy offers are awaiting those who visit our office on Banana Island road.”

The company said the offer would last up until July 12, 2022, even as more enquiries could be made at their office located at “No 27 Banana Island Road Ikoyi, Lagos, and stand a chance to be treated to an exquisite brunch.”