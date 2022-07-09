Edevbie Celebrates Okowa at 63

Former Commissioner of Finance in Delta State, Olorogun David Edevbie, has congratulated Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as he attains 63.

Edevbie in a birthday tribute to Governor Okowa said he learnt from his style of governance, saying that he is confident that he would translate his achievements in Delta State to the national level.

“I write to congratulate you, my friend and brother, as you add another year today in your meaningful journey of life. A birthday is both an end and a beginning. It is the end of an old year which cannot be recovered, but it is also the beginning of a new year of infinite possibilities.

“I have witnessed your passion and commitment to the development of our State over the years as your colleague and especially as your Commissioner of Finance and Chief of Staff; I had a more intimate appreciation of your commitment to the unity of our State and concomitant prosperity of our people. And even now that you have been called upon to higher responsibilities in our nation’s service, I trust that the lessons of years of political tutelage will serve you well.

“I join your numerous friends, well-wishers and family in felicitating you on this auspicious anniversary of your birth and wish you many more exciting and fulfilling years ahead,” he said.