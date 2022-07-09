  • Saturday, 9th July, 2022

Edevbie Celebrates Okowa at 63

Nigeria | 59 seconds ago

Former Commissioner of Finance in Delta State, Olorogun David Edevbie, has congratulated Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as he attains 63.

Edevbie in a birthday tribute to Governor Okowa said he learnt from his style of governance, saying that he is confident that he would translate his achievements in Delta State to the national level.

“I write to congratulate you, my friend and brother, as you add another year today in your meaningful journey of life. A birthday is both an end and a beginning. It is the end of an old year which cannot be recovered, but it is also the beginning of a new year of infinite possibilities.

“I have witnessed your passion and commitment to the development of our State over the years as your colleague and especially as your Commissioner of Finance and Chief of Staff; I had a more intimate appreciation of your commitment to the unity of our State and concomitant prosperity of our people. And even now that you have been called upon to higher responsibilities in our nation’s service, I trust that the lessons of years of political tutelage will serve you well.

“I join your numerous friends, well-wishers and family in felicitating you on this auspicious anniversary of your birth and wish you many more exciting and fulfilling years ahead,” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.