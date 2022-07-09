Djokovic Ends Norrie’s Dream, Set Kyrgios Final

Defending champion Novak Djokovic ended the Wimbledon dreams of Britain’s Cameron Norrie to reach Sunday’s final where he will be aiming to win a seventh title when he takes on Nick Kyrgios.

Norrie, who was bidding to join Andy Murray as the second British man in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon final, made the perfect start by steamrolling Djokovic to win the first set.

“I didn’t start off well and he was the better player for the first set,” said Djokovic. “In a Grand Slam semi-final, there’s always lots of pressure and expectation, Cameron didn’t have much to lose and he was playing the tournament of his life.

“I got a lucky break at 4-3, he kind of gifted me that game, and then the momentum shifted a little bit.”

In extending his run of successive grass-court victories to 27, six-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic becomes the first man to reach 32 Grand Slam finals, while he has only lost one of his last 19 Slam semi-finals.