  • Saturday, 9th July, 2022

AEid-el-Kabir: Exercise Absolute Faith in Allah, PDP governorship Candidate, Muhammad Barde Tells Gombe Muslims

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship Candidate in Gombe State, Mr Muhammad Jibrin Barde, has urged Muslims in the state to exercise absolute faith in Allah, and emulate the resilience and steadfastness as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim.

Barde, who is on holy pilgrimage to Mecca, said the festival which is symbolised by the slaughtering of rams as commanded by Allah, should be used to further foster unity and spread love in the state, and Nigeria.

He added that despite the challenges in the state, the Eid-el-Kabir should serve as an opportunity to supplicate and seek the face of God for restoration.

The PDP governorship hopeful in the next general election noted that the festival is a significant one in the tenets of Islamic faith, but urged that celebrants should do so modestly across the state.

He assured that plans are in place to change their living conditions with an improved welfare under his administration by the help of Almighty Allah.

“Eid-el-Kabir is a significant one in the tenets of the Islamic faith, so I urge all my brothers and sisters in Gombe State to continue to put their absolute trust in Allah, and to share whatever they have with one another in imitation of Prophet Ibrahim.

‘May we use this period to seek the face of Allah in surmounting the present socio-economic situation in the state as we look forward to a brand new administration in 2023.”

