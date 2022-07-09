  • Saturday, 9th July, 2022

‘Abeg’ Rebrands, Acquired by PiggyVest

Business | 34 seconds ago

Omolabake Fasogbon

Nigerian social payments company, ‘Abeg’ has rebranded to ‘Pocket’ after being acquired by an online savings & investment platform, PiggyVest.

With the acquisition, the fintech company has been granted an approval in principle, AIP, by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to operate as a Mobile Money Operator, MMO, to drive digital payments and inclusion for micro-entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

The approval license will enable PiggyVest carry out activities around: wallet creation and management, e-money issuing, USSD, agent recruitment and management and pool account management, amongst others. 

Speaking on the deal, Co-Founder and COO of PiggyTech Global Limited, Odunayo Eweniyi, said, “We are incredibly pleased that PocketApp has been granted an approval in principle as a Mobile Money Operator in Nigeria. We will now work closely with the CBN to meet all its conditions to receive the full operating license, enabling us to continue growing and expanding the scope of our social payments, social commerce, and other digital financial products to reach millions of Nigerian micro-entrepreneurs.

“PocketApp affirms its commitment to the financial inclusion agenda of the CBN and the Federal Republic of Nigeria and we will continue to make it easier for our teeming young population to seamlessly carry out their transactions while saving them costs and giving them more access to get paid.”

On his part, Chief Operating Officer of PocketApp, Patricia Adoga stated that the company had been focused on building core infrastructure that will enable it secure social commerce and payments at scale for the past 18 months.

She said, “We believe that social commerce will thrive better in a more trusted environment. So we added escrow to our payment infrastructure, protecting buyers and sellers and many other features, ensuring a smooth shopping experience on the app.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.