Zamfara APC: We’ll Only Support Tinubu if He Promises to Tackle Insecurity 

Adedayo Akinwale

The Zamfara State All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders have said that they would only support and deliver the state in the 2023 elections if the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu promises to tackle insecurity in the state and by extension, the North-west region.

The stakeholders demanded serious commitment from the presidential candidate as the condition to deliver the state to him.

The resolution of the stakeholders was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the APC Zonal Publicity Secretary, North West, Malam Musa Mada.

The statement read: “As the fact-finding tour of the North West Zonal officials of All Progressives Congress reached Zamfara on Wednesday, the stakeholders of the party in the State assured the Zonal Chairman, Malam Salihu Lukman and his team that they have unflinching loyalty to the party in whatever course and they are united in all fronts to give the party the required result necessary to claim the state in totality.

“Yet, they demand the commitment of the presidential and all other candidates vying for electoral posts from the party for them to deliver the state to them.”

“The party’s stakeholders demand a serious commitment on the deteriorating security situation in the State and the region from anybody vying for any electoral post, especially the presidential candidate from the party to work for his success.”

The stakeholders emphasised that Zamfara is an APC State, adding that nothing can change considering the unity amongst party leaders in the state.

However, Lukman pledged to deliver all important messages to persons concerned with no hesitation.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of unity among party members in the state.