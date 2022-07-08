Wumi Jubril: Providing the Ultimate Wellness Escape

Wumi Jubril is the Chief Executive Officer of the Seattle Residences and Spa, one of the leading Luxury Hospitality Brands in West Africa. In her current role as CEO of the Seattle Residences and Spa, she manages a strong team of hospitality professionals who help to curate some of the most memorable wellness escapes in Nigeria. In this interview with MARY NNAH, she talks about her numerous exploits in providing both physical and mental wellness to Nigerians

What solutions were you seeking to provide when you founded The Seattle Residences and Spa?

We knew for sure that we wanted to provide the ultimate escape. The word “Home-Away-from-Home” is one that we had been so familiar with for so long. I remember being much younger and wondering what that would mean for anyone. I knew then that it had to feel safe and feel like a space you would never want to leave. A room in a hotel would never be sufficient for that; it has to be safe, cosy, and premium in every sense of the word, translating into a wellness club with all of the best facilities operating 24 hours, and with a fine dining restaurant.

How did it start?

We started three years ago as the Seattle Residences and Spa, which was a 24-apartment building, and one of the most luxurious ones in Nigeria. We knew then that what we wanted was to provide an escape for our clients away from all the hustle and bustle in Lagos; it was a success, and still is. Part of what we provided was our 24-hour premium facilities like the Goodlife Restaurant for fine-dining experiences and the Seattle Spa which is perfect for tastefully designed spa treatments. Both facilities are also going to be present in our other properties (that is, The Pier Harbour by SRS)

How do we classify your kind of business? You seem to be in the beauty business too.

Yes, I am. It’s all a base of luxury living, I would say. Luxury living and beauty go hand in hand, in terms of how hospitality, health and wellness go hand in hand. So, they’re all in the same business line and I enjoy blending both.

How do you identify the need for the services that you provide?

By paying extra attention to our customers’ needs and specifications, we listen to them and ensure our processes and services are curated to meet their needs. We are also very keen on customers’ feedback and input; these help us to serve them better every time.

Are you sure Nigerians are ready for the kind of luxury services you provide?

Yes, most definitely! The pandemic was the perfect evidence; we were fully booked and we found that a lot of our bookings then, at least 70%, came from local bookers. We were running at 100% occupancy. So in response to your question, yes, Nigeria as a country, and Nigerians as a people, is ready for us!

Tell us a bit about The SRS Collection. What services do you provide?

The SRS Collection is an assembly of luxury properties. The name was coined out of the name Seattle Residences and Spa, the flagship property which started three years ago. SRS Collection came about when we realised that there was a need in the market for more luxury properties. The services we provided played a huge part in complementing the accommodation facilities we provided. To explain who we are, we are a luxury health and wellness group specialising in the art of curating lifestyle escapes for leisure seekers and business travellers.

Tell us about your career journey in the hospitality sector.

It began 12 years ago when I realised how much I loved the whole process involved in the art of catering to people’s needs. Coming from a family where everyone is involved one way or another in healthcare or hospitality, I would say I naturally developed a passion for it. I started with the Sheraton Lagos Hotel as a trainee where I had amazing mentors, and I worked in the sales department for about 2 years after which I was nominated to represent Sheraton Gambia in Nigeria. I did this for about a year and then got an offer to head Business Development (Outbound) for West Africa. It was all exciting and I learnt so much. The experience I gathered led me to this point with The SRS Collection. I had wonderful mentors in the process of my growth, a lot of whom I am still very much in touch with.

How affordable are you?

We are a luxury retailer, which means that our services are affordable to those who are interested in luxury living. This is different from the regular apartment business, and even though the cost of living is exorbitant generally, we still provide impressive services for our clients at prices affordable to them.

How have your services impacted the Nigerians generally?

We have impacted the Nigerians in our capacity. We strive to introduce new luxury living styles, amenities, etc. in the hospitality space in Nigeria.

What is unique about the solutions that your firm provides?

We provide an escape for business travellers and leisure seekers. We are saying, literally, “Come to us, and we will pamper you.” From the moment you walk in, it is completely fresh with our popular SRS signature scent; you walk straight into your apartment, led by the butler, who would have been expecting you. Your welcome fruit platter, a welcome drink, and many other amenities/services which we offer on the arrival of guests are served to you at your apartment on your arrival. We have just recently started to have our branded amenities with the Mint Company, which worked perfectly for us, particularly due to their Eco-friendliness.

What particular challenges do you face as a female operating in this sector?

Notably, being underestimated mostly and the fact that most times, for some funny reason, being single in Nigeria means you are somewhat irresponsible and as a result disrespected, are some of the challenges I face as a female in this sector. I still find the reactions most truly hilarious. But I move!!!

What are your strategies for expansion?

For the most part, a major focus for us is the properties we currently have, i.e., The Seattle Residences and Spa, our flagship property, Clayhall by SRS situated in Ikoyi, and Pier Harbour by SRS situated in Victoria Island. We will continue to expand, of course. However, we are working hard at establishing these properties in the Nigerian market for now.

If you weren’t in the hospitality business, what else would one have found you doing for a living?

It would most probably have been something in the medical industry, architecture or software engineering. I would choose the medical industry because of the hospitality aspect of it, and the tech space because of the processes involved. Architecture would have been product design indicating my love for art.

You are a very busy person. Do you create time to relax at all? If so, how do you relax? I mean what do you do for leisure?

I am! I have now gotten to a point where I now receive spa treatments as gifts. I do get some time to relax as in the past, I travelled quite a bit. Ever since the pandemic, I have taken a lot more interest in spending a lot more time with friends and family. It’s always one thing or another… cycling sometimes, exploring new restaurants for wine and food tastings, or attending exhibitions. I can comfortably say that my friends have played a huge part in helping me relax.

What more should clients expect from The SRS Collection?

A whole lot! I know that in the hospitality and luxury industries, clients are always looking for new, unique, and interesting things, such as new cuisines, intriguing architecture, top-notch interior designs, beautiful sceneries, and the likes. The SRS Collection is changing the game for the luxury industry in Nigeria, and eventually in Africa. The management and staff are continually learning and developing new skills that will set SRS Collection apart in the industry. We’re taking it to a whole new level!