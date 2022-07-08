  • Friday, 8th July, 2022

We Have Mandate to Deliver Kebbi to PDP, Says Ex-Senate Majority Leader

Nigeria | 4 mins ago

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi

Former Senate Majority Leader and Peoples’ Democratic Party’s (PDP) Candidate for Kebbi North Senatorial, Dr. Yayaya Abdullahi, has said that Senator Adamu Aliero and other decamping from the All Progressives Congress (APC) would deliver all the senatorial seats, governorship and presidency in Kebbi State to the PDP in coming elections.

Abdullahi said they had promised the PDP to deliver Kebbi North, Kebbi Central and Kebbi South senatorial seats and as well win the governorship and presidential elections in Kebbi State for the party.

He said: “We are set to salvage Kebbi from the misrule of the APC. PDP will win the three senatorial seats, governorship and presidency in Kebbi State. We are ready to face challenges of electioneering in 2023 in Kebbi.

“We had many agreements but people running APC did not honour them,” he said.

He said he was in the PDP secretariat in Birnin Kebbi to pay courtesy visit to the party officials and supporters. “After Sallah all those that decamped to the PDP will converge in Birnin Kebbi with our governorship, presidential and other flag bearers of the party to strategies ahead of the general elections,” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.