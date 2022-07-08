We Have Mandate to Deliver Kebbi to PDP, Says Ex-Senate Majority Leader

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi

Former Senate Majority Leader and Peoples’ Democratic Party’s (PDP) Candidate for Kebbi North Senatorial, Dr. Yayaya Abdullahi, has said that Senator Adamu Aliero and other decamping from the All Progressives Congress (APC) would deliver all the senatorial seats, governorship and presidency in Kebbi State to the PDP in coming elections.

Abdullahi said they had promised the PDP to deliver Kebbi North, Kebbi Central and Kebbi South senatorial seats and as well win the governorship and presidential elections in Kebbi State for the party.

He said: “We are set to salvage Kebbi from the misrule of the APC. PDP will win the three senatorial seats, governorship and presidency in Kebbi State. We are ready to face challenges of electioneering in 2023 in Kebbi.

“We had many agreements but people running APC did not honour them,” he said.

He said he was in the PDP secretariat in Birnin Kebbi to pay courtesy visit to the party officials and supporters. “After Sallah all those that decamped to the PDP will converge in Birnin Kebbi with our governorship, presidential and other flag bearers of the party to strategies ahead of the general elections,” he said.