Uba Michael hails Okowa at 63

Chief (Amb) Michael Uba has described Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as an exemplary leader whose qualities have stood him out and earned him his achievements.

Uba said this in his birthday message to Okowa who turned 63 on Friday.

Okowa who is in the final months of his governing Delta State was recently nominated as the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and received a lot of encomiums in this regard.

“Okowa is a true leader in every sense of it. The way he has held the state together tells a lot of his leadership qualities,” Uba said when he spoke at his office in Abuja on Friday

“His service to Delta and Nigeria in general will not be in vain and so I’ll like to wish him all the best.

“Delta State is blessed to have someone like Okowa and we can only pray and hope that whoever replaces him will improve on his achievements’. He concluded