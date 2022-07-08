  • Friday, 8th July, 2022

Tinubu Condemns Attack on Kuje Prison, Calls for Vigilance 

Adedayo Akinwale

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asíwájú Bola Tinubu has condemned attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje.

In a statement issued Friday by his Media Office and signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, Tinubu noted that the incessant terror attacks plaguing the country was worrisome.

To this end, the presidential candidate called on Nigerians to remain vigilant and united behind constituted authorities. 

Tinubu said: “Tuesday’s terror attack on Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre is worrisome. These incessant attacks on government’s institutions and innocent citizens is a sad reminder that we still have a lot to do to put these evil forces in check.

“I totally condemn this dastardly attack. The government must immediately go after the attackers and fleeing inmates of this facility.

“While also calling for full investigation of the incident and the possible failure to act on intelligence, we must all remain vigilant and united. This moment calls for national unity and deep introspection.”

Tinubu commiserated with the families and relations of those who lost their lives in the attack. 

He  also called on the government to continue to provide succour and medical attention to those injured

Tinubu also promised continued support for President Muhammadu Buhari administration in its battle against insurgents and determination to confront these agents of darkness.

