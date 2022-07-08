Taraba APC Dep Guber Candidate Tasks Residents on PVCs Collection

Wole Ayodele

The deputy gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, Iliyasu Kirim, has charged residents of the state to come out en-mass to register and collect their permanent voters cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2023 general election.

Kirim, who stated this while addressing party stalwarts and supporters at the party’s campaign office in Jalingo yesterday, noted that all hands must be on deck to effect a change of government in the state in 2023.

He attributed the poor living condition of the people of the state to lack of effective leadership and failure of the government, just as he enjoined the people to change the narrative through their PVCs.

According to him, “I want to enjoin the people of the state to come out en-mass to register to vote in the coming elections. You must ensure that you collect your PVCs because that is the only way you can express your dissatisfaction with your present circumstance.

“You can only change the narrative by ensuring you are registered to vote, and we must all unite and resolve to change this government.”

“Even in advanced democracies all over the world, they don’t allow a party to remain perpetually in power, and that is why parties don’t stay in power for more than two tenures.”

The APC chieftain appealed to aggrieved members of the party who lost in the primary elections to eschew bitterness and rally round the gubernatorial candidate, Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha, in the best interest of the party and the people of the state.

He, however, dismissed insinuations that the party in the state has been weakened and factionalised, saying the party remains strong and united, and it’s poised to win the general election in 2023.

“APC in Taraba State is intact. The little problems you heard about are normal things. They are internal party issues that will be sorted out in the course of time. We are one in the party working as a family to take over Taraba State in 2023,” he said.