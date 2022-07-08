Stakeholders Recommend Industry-wide Participation in Media Regulatory Framework

*NGE, NPAN, NUJ, IPI vow to resist attempts to stifle press freedom

Media stakeholders comprising the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Newspapers Association of Nigeria (NPAN), the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ, International Press Institute (IPI) and other media-focused groups have recommended the need for industry-wide involvement in the setting up of the structure for a framework for the regulation of journalism practice in the country.



This was contained in a communique at the end of a strategic meeting in Abuja yesterday, signed by President, NPAN, Malam Kabir Yusuf; President, NGE, Mustapha Isah; President, NUJ, Chris Isiguzo; President, IPI, Mojeed Musikilu, and Executive Director, International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), Dayo Ayeitan.



Predicating their position on the renewed vigour by the National Assembly to reintroduce bills likely to stifle media practice in Nigeria, the stakeholders said the media would continue to resist every, “covert or overt attempt’’ to muzzle and criminalise journalism practice in Nigeria – whether through the obnoxious social media bill or the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Code of Practice.



The stakeholders further agreed that the basic principles of good journalism practice, which is truth, accuracy, balance, independence, and protection of journalists remain the basic tenets of journalism and should be upheld at all times.



“We agreed that there is need for self-regulation based on the Code of Ethics, in addition to the need for further review of the existing code.

“Stakeholders insist on the primacy of media freedom, and to jealously guard same, and are not unaware of the responsibilities that come with such freedoms.

“Recommend the need for industry-wide involvement in the setting up of the structure for a framework for the regulation of journalism practice in the country,” the communique added.



“Therefore, the training and retraining of all segments of the media, especially editors, reporters and bureaucracy of the various media associations and unions – NPAN, NGE, NUJ and IPI should be in focus. This is to enhance professionalism, institutional memory and sustainability,” the media stakeholders stated.

The strategic meeting also tasked media organisations to also have an in-house framework, either at the level of individual organisations or in a collective.

The groups advised governments at all levels to desist from interfering in the editorial independence of public-owned media institutions.



