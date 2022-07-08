Sallah: APC Candidate Donates 900 Bags of Rice, 120 Rams to Constituents

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A House of Representatives candidate for Musawa/Matazu Federal Constituency in Katsina State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Aliyu, has donated 900 bags of rice and 120 rams worth over N25 million to his constituents.

He also donated thousands of clothing materials worth over N10 million to ward chairmen of the APC, traditional and religious leaders, vulnerable women and other Muslim faithful within the constituency in order to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Distributing the items to the beneficiaries drawn from across the 213 political wards of Musawa and Matazu in Musawa town, Aliyu said the gesture was aimed at improving their socio-economic wellbeing during the festive season.

Aliyu, represented by the state Vice-Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Bala Abubakar Musawa, said he will continue to alleviate the plight of the masses within the constituency through selfless and humanitarian services.

The ‘Talban Musawa’ urged the beneficiaries not to sell the items, but use it to improve their standard of living and that of their family members, vowing to continue to put smiles on the faces of the constituents if elected as House of Representatives member in 2023.

He said: “We distributed 900 bags of rice worth N25 million, 120 rams and clothing materials amounting to over N10 million to Muslim faithful across 107 and 106 political wards of Musawa and Matazu Local Government Areas for Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“The beneficiaries include delegates, APC ward chairmen, traditional and religious leaders and other constituents in Musawa and Matazu Local Governments. This gesture is part of my yearly contribution to better the lives of my people.”

He called on Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad for harmonious co-existence to thrive in the country.

Earlier, the APC Chairman of Matazu Local Government, Mansur Ali, described Aliyu as the most humble leader and astute politician whose kindness and assistance have no boundary and vowed to do everything humanly possible to ensure his victory come 2023.

He, however, debunked reports that 5,000 APC members from Matazu and Musawa Local Government Areas have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying: “It is not true.”