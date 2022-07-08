REVAMPING THE EDUCATION SECTOR IN LAGOS

Patrick Okewale

writes that the Sanwo-Olu government is committed to upgrading the states’ public schools

In today’s competitive world, nothing short of quality education gives one an edge. And with a global embrace of technology, any classroom that fails to incorporate tech into its curriculum may just be short-changing its students.

Hence, it was with excitement that I read and saw pictures of how the Lagos State government transformed Vetland Junior Grammar School, Agege. Call it a ‘rebirthing’ and you would not be wrong. Prior to its transformation, the school was just made up of bare classrooms, with desks and chairs for students while the teachers used the ubiquitous blackboards and chalk to teach. It bore the skeletal architecture of schools founded during the administration of Lateef Jakande between 1979 and 1983. However, a strong pedigree of administrators ensured discipline and academic excellence of its students which saw it elevated to a model school by the Lagos State government. But through the years, its basic and austere structures remained.

But that is now history because on Wednesday, June 29, the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu commissioned a ‘new’ Vetland Junior Grammar School, Agege, which the state described as a technology-driven modular learning space. Built with shipping containers, the school has nine classrooms, three laboratories and four staff rooms which are well-insulated. It is also off-grid as it is powered by solar panels, which guarantee constant power supply to enable digital teaching and learning. Aside from equipping the classrooms with interactive touch-screens, Sanwo-Olu said the pupils would be given electronic tablets to aid both in-class and virtual learning.

“This is the future leaning in public basic education in Nigeria and Africa,” Sanwo-Olu said at the event.

“The development of containerised modular classrooms is a welcome milestone on our journey towards ensuring that no child is left behind in Lagos.

“Our goal, as a Government, is to build learning spaces of the future, thereby bequeathing public schools that are driven by cutting-edge technology and that can compete favourably with the best schools anywhere in the world.”

It is also noteworthy that 620 students in the school would also enjoy sporting facilities to include a modern five-aside football pitch, a multi-purpose-built court where Volleyball, Tennis, Badminton and Basketball can be played. The transformation was a bit surreal, reflecting on how the space was just a few months ago. But keen watchers of the Lagos State public education space may not be too surprised at the developments.

Before the mushrooming of private schools, it was public schools that largely catered for the educational needs of children in Nigeria. Sadly, over the years, many governments at different levels have neglected public schools, thereby making them relics of the past. Thankfully, Lagos is on a drive to revamp this as Sanwo-Olu said the model college’s upgrade is part of strategic intervention in the public school system which has led to the modernisation of over 200 public schools.

“So far, this administration has constructed more than 800 new classroom blocks in the public school system of Lagos and supplied about 150,000 units of furniture to our public schools across all six education districts of the state,” said Sanwo-Olu.

“The intervention has scaled up output in teaching and raised academic excellence.

“We have also improved security in our public schools by installing watch towers, perimeter fences, panic bells and flood lights, and have prioritised the comfort of boarding students through the provision of beddings and other necessary items. As the beneficiaries can attest to, the welfare and training of teaching and administrative staff in our public school have received significant attention as well.”

At the event, parents of the students were impressed and thankful to the state government. Chairman of the school’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), Barr. Omoyele Akintayo, thanked Sanwo-Olu for listening to the yearning of the parents to rebuild the school with structures that have a modern outlook.

“I cannot hide my feelings and emotions today,” said Akintayo.

“I’m highly delighted. There is no amount of accolades and encomiums that can be adequately showered on Sanwo-Olu that will be enough to show our appreciation for this world-class innovation.”

Also, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, said that the school being unveiled was testament of how the Sanwo-Olu administration’s education reforms had transformed public schools.

“This is an iconic building that will last for ages and transit our children into the 21st century-based knowledge,” Adefisayo said, harping that the model college deserved the gesture, given the academic excellence it had turned out in national examinations over the last three years.

Also, members of the Old Students Association present at the event could not stop themselves wowing. Unlike some of the guests, they could appreciate the stark difference of what was and what was being commissioned. Aside from the site and the fact that the school still retains its former, there is nothing bearing a resemblance to the decrepit concrete structures that were initially built in the early (1980s) and what existed a few months ago.

The entire project was conceived and delivered by the Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS) set up in 2019 by the Governor to implement interventions designed to improve access to basic education. Chairman of SCRPS, Mr. Hakeem Smith, said the containerised structures were raised on high density rafts carefully calculated to hold both live and dead loads. He said the floors were made of terrazzo material for durability, adding 30 convenience facilities were fitted in the academic area, while two composite toilets, which are water-free, are built for visitors and security guards. He said the school was also rebuilt with a water system fitted with a filtration compartment to deliver potable water to the pupils.

While school infrastructures are essential, it is nothing without the right teaching staff. Hence, it was a sweet coincidence last Wednesday when the governor rewarded 13 outstanding teachers at the State House, Alausa, after unveiling Vetland Junior Grammar School, Agege. Each of the teachers got brand new Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV) for their passion and deployment of modern techniques to teach pupils.

The teachers and administrators who were drawn from across the six educational districts included Olusegun Muftau (Primary School administrator), Adenike Ojo (Junior Secondary School Administrator) and Bolanle Alamu (Senior Secondary School administrator). Also rewarded were three primary school teachers – Fauziyat Adegeye, Michael Ayoola and Omolayo Fadayomi , three Junior Secondary teachers – Folasade Oyedeji, Oluseyi Amoo and Olubukola Dosumu, three Senior Secondary teachers – Adeola Adefemi, Soji Megbowon and Yahya Adesokan, as well as Lukman Agbabiaka, a Special Education Needs teacher. The recipients were part of the finalists nominated for the Year 2021 Teachers’ Merit Award by the Screening Committee led by the chairperson of Association of Private Educators in Nigeria, Mrs. Lai Koiki.

It is refreshing that the Lagos State government is focused on revamping public education in the state and correcting the belief that a teacher’s reward should be in heaven. Surely, with these steps, public education in Lagos can only get better. And these car gifts are a tonic for the winners to do more and also a motivation for others to emulate.

Okewale writes from Lagos