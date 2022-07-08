RCCG Donates Library to Sogunle Primary School



Members and pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and officials of Ikeja Local Government Executive Council gathered at Sogunle Primary School, Ikeja recently to inaugurate the new library donated by one of the RCCG Youth Province 1 parishes, Living Seed Church (The Bridge) in collaboration with Dare Adeboye Foundation.



The Chairman of Ikeja Local Government, Mojeed Alabi Balogun, who was represented by Pelumi Ologonje, the Supervisor for Education was delighted to inaugurate the project.



According to a statement, Ologonje noted that such projects as well as individual support were key to the enhancement of the society.

In his speech, lead pastor of RCCG The Bridge and assistant pastor in charge of CSR RCCG Youth Province 1, Pastor Leke Adeboye, emphasised the importance of education.



According to him, “education is the most important thing. Even Jesus came to educate the 12 disciples so that they can educate the rest of the world. When you educate a child, you’ve equipped them for life. You can take everything I have away from me, but you cannot take away what is inside my head.



“The new library features books, furniture and computers. The computers were a notable addition because the pupils previously had to visit another school for every computer period. In addition to the digitized library, the church also renovated the toilets and restored an abandoned classroom.”

The headmistress of the school, Mrs. Edith Ehirim, expressed profound joy and gratitude for the intervention by the church.



The RCCG Charity, His Love Foundation, showed their support at the commissioning. Also present was the Head of Education Department for the Local Government, Mrs. Folakemi Ajayi, who noted that such a project is an investment into the future of both the currently enrolled pupils and those yet to be born.

This was the second CSR project carried out by RCCG, The Bridge following a hospital drive for new mothers in LASUTH in the month of March where hospital bills were paid and mother-child care packages were received.