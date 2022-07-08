Police Warn against Illegal Gathering in Ogun

James Sowole

The Ogun State Police Command yesterday warned residents of the state against unlawful gatherings proposed to hold on July 7, 2022.

The gathering, according to the police, would mark what is called 7/7 and may lead result in bloodletting and wanton destruction of property.

The feelers of the proposed gathering were reveled in a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

He said: “Intelligence report at the disposal of the Ogun State Command has revealed that member of various unlawful Aye fraternity groups are planning to mark what they call ‘7/7’ on July 7, 2022.

“The report also revealed that the event may result in bloodletting and wanton destruction of property.

“In view of this, the Police Command wishes to warn those having such devilish intentions to have a rethink and retrace their steps, as such move will be met with strong resistance from security agencies.

“To this end, all the command’s tactical squads namely: SWAT, Anti-Cultists, Anti-kidnapping as well as the DPOs and Area

Commanders have all been put on red alert to nip in the bud any act capable of undermining the security of the state.

“The full weight of the law will descend on members of any unlawful society who intend to perpetrate evil acts, as the Police Command will not fold its arm while some misguided and unscrupulous elements attempt to make life difficult for law-abiding citizens of the state.

“The Police Command is therefore using this medium to appeal to parents and guardians to warn their children/wards to steer clear of any unlawful gathering or society before and after the said date to avoid regret.”

He further stated that: “Also, hoteliers are by this statement warned not to allow their facilities to be used for any cult-related gathering as owners of such facilities will be liable to prosecutions.

“While assuring members of the public to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment, intimidation and molestation, the Police Command has rolled out all in its arsenal to deal decisively with anybody who tries to breach the relative peace enjoyed by the people of the state.