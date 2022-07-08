Osun: INEC Devolves Distribution of PVCs to Wards

Yinka Kolawole



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun State has devolved the distribution of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to registration areas/ wards.

The INEC in a statement by its State Public Relations Officer, Seun Osimosun, a copy of which was made available to THISDAY in Osogbo yesterday said the devolution is to ensure smooth processes of distribution of the cards.

The statement reads in part: “The INEC swishes to inform the general public, most especially, all eligible Voters who are duly registered but yet to collect their PVCs, that they now have another opportunity to collect their PVCs at the Registration Areas (Wards) from Thursday 7th July to Thursday 14th July, 2022 between the hours of 9am to 3pm daily.

“Please note that this is the second time INEC is giving Voters in Osun State the opportunity to collect their PVCs at Registration Area/Ward for ease of collection and more importantly, to ensure that no eligible Voter is disenfranchised.

“Every Voter who wishes to collect PVC should come with the Registration Slip issued to him/her during the Registration Exercise in exchange for the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs). No collection by proxy, please.”