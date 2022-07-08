Osun Guber:  Monarchs  Declare Support for Oyetola

Yinka Kolawole

The traditional rulers in Osun State, under the aegis of Network of Kings from Osun Country Side (NKOCS), have unanimously endorsed the candidature of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as “the most qualified among the contestants.”

The kings lauded the governor for extending and expanding the frontier of socioeconomic and infrastructure development to the grassroots. They also said that his administration has rejuvenated the standard of living of the rural dwellers.

The traditional rulers declared that the monumental achievements of the government had further stimulated the rural economy, so “we cannot do without this government continuing for the next four years because we know the salt it has put in our soup.”

Speaking shortly after their meeting with the Governor in Osogbo, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of NKOCS, Oba Adekunle Adeogun Okunoye, said that the decision to endorse the governor was based on his prudence, meek character and administrative acumen in managing the affairs of the state amid scarce resources.

Oba Okunoye, who doubles as the Eburu of Iba, said that the governor’s excellent performance after a critical evaluation of his people-oriented programmes and policies earned him the collective endorsement of the rural monarchs across the nooks and crannies of the state.

“The kings from the rural areas have unanimously endorsed Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for a second term having met several times to discuss, assess and evaluate his performance in the last three and a half years.

“We did not just arrive at this excellent evaluation. The exercise involved the thorough, critical and extensive review of his administration’s policies, programmes and projects in the last three and a half years. We also examined the impact of these programmes on the generality of the populace vis-a-vis the standard of living of the people in the rural areas as well as the consciousness of the livelihood of vulnerable citizens and the indigent.

“With this, we have come up with excellent evaluation and we are of the opinion that by virtue of our position, role and purpose in the society, it is important to communicate directly to our people on the direction to follow. This necessitated the endorsement in our attempt to give our people the direction objectively. We are not politicians but we are part of the government, hence, the need to evaluate the performance of Mr. Governor and resolve that it is important to allow the governor to continue with his good works.

“Our decision to endorse Mr. Governor was collectively taken and sealed by every member. At the last count, we are more than 120 members. As you can see all members are here, the entire members met and made a resolution to endorse the Governor for a second term,” he said.

Corroborating the collective decision of the traditional rulers, the President of NKOCS, Oba Ojarotade Adewale, said that Governor Oyetola deserved to be re-elected in view of his noble achievements since the assumption of office.

Oba Adewale, who is the Alaa of Ilaajesa, said: “We are highly impressed because the past three and a half years of the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has been very peaceful, rewarding and resourceful in all ramifications.

“In terms of socioeconomic, political and infrastructure developments, his government is excellent. In terms of education, he has provided infrastructure that enables both teachers and students to study in conducive environment. Also, in the health sector, security, agriculture, infrastructure and commerce, he has done creditably well.

“Having benefitted tremendously from the democratic dividends of his administration in the rural areas, we feel it is necessary to support him for a second term as part of effort to reciprocate his good works at the grassroots and rural communities.

“Most importantly is the continued upliftment of the rural kings. He has been giving us promotions, incentives, seminars, workshops to develop our skills and experience on the field.

“So, we cannot do without this government continuing for the next four years because we know the salt it has put into our soup. My advice is for us to go out en masse and vote for continuity, vote massively for the Governor that has passion for rural kings, the governor that developed our communities. Our votes should be counted. We should mobilise our youths, women and everyone to vote massively and return the Governor for a second term in office.”

In his response, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola expressed gratitude to the monarchs for their unflinching suport and concerns about the development of the State.

He said: “I sincerely appreciate our royal fathers for this endorsement. I look forward to July 16 of this month with confidence. What else do I expect when our monarchs have endorsed me for a second term? I want to assure you that I will not disappoint you.

“I have listened to your comments and requests, I am a product of grassroots and I know your demands. I have charged our followers to have their PVCs. Please enjoin your people to get theirs too.

“I must thank you for the show of love and by the grace of God, come July 16, the people’s mandate will be renewed for us.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Rasak Adeosun, described the decision of the monarchs as a reward for the commitment of the government to the development of the state and her citizens as seen in the giant strides recorded in the last three and a half years.