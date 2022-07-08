Olabisi Ajayi Emerge as Face of La Mode 2022

Beauty Queen, Olabisi Ajayi has emerged winner of Face of La Mode 2022, after defeating thousands of other contestants to achieve the feat.

For the past one month, La Mode Magazine has been on the search for who will become the new Face of La Mode, with an online contest that sought to promote and shine the light on true African Beauty.

The competition saw thousands of astonishingly beautiful ladies from around the country apply, with 24 of some of the most beautiful faces the country has to offer move to the next phase of the competition proper, to battle it out for who will emerge as the next Face of La Mode, and become the new face of African Beauty.

The competition which ended on Sunday, 3rd of July 2022, saw Ajayi emerge as the 2020 Face of La Mode, with Okorie Osi Uzoma and Nnamah Onyinye Fortune emerging as the first and second runner up respectively.

Their wins qualifies them to win lots of amazing prizes which includes a whooping cash prize of N500,000, a cover feature on the Beauty edition of La Mode magazine, and special recognition award at the La Mode Magazine Green October Event 2022 “Face of La Mode award recognition”.

It equally presents an opportunity for them to represent the La Mode brand at the International Spotlight Awards in Ghana, features on top National Newspapers and Media Outlets across the country, Networking opportunities with top individuals and celebrities, Event styling opportunities by top fashion brands, and Special photoshoot sessions.

They would also have the opportunity to host and interview various celebrities on La Mode platforms, get endorsement deals opportunities and so much more.

Speaking about the magazine, the Founder, La Mode Magazine, Sandra Odige, noted that it’s an award-winning top-notch publication and one of the best in Africa.

“The magazine is a Nigerian based monthly print and digital publication established in 2011. It is known for its innovative and creative initiatives and style of publishing.

“We have published over 70 editions with top notable personalities and celebrities of all works of life.

“Our objectives a is to promote top-notch fashion and lifestyle, provide informative and quality content, develop and encourage entrepreneurial skills, and be a medium for up to date information on fashion, lifestyle and entertainment.

“We are committed to cover the fashion, lifestyle and entertainment in Nigeria objectively and responsibly,” she said.