  • Friday, 8th July, 2022

Lagos Shuts Redeemers School over Death of Pupil

Nigeria | 12 seconds ago

The Lagos State Government has shut the Redeemers Nursery and Primary School in the Ogba area of the state.

The school was shut over the death of a five-year-old pupil, who reportedly drowned during a swimming lesson.

This was made known via a statement issued by

The Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

Adefisayo noted that the school would remain closed, “pending an administrative investigation of its operations and procedures as well as the conduct of its officials – in line with schools’ safety standards and guidelines.

“The investigation is sequel to the death of a five-year-old pupil, who is suspected to have drowned during a swimming lesson while in the custody of the school. The police are investigating the matter.

“A preliminary probe by the Office of Education Quality Assurance of the Ministry has shown that the Redeemers Nursery and Primary School, Ogba, is yet to conclude its registration and is, therefore, not yet an approved school.

“The Ministry is concerned about the safety of the pupils, hence the need for intervention. The school will remain closed until all the required approval processes are concluded.

“Parents are advised to note the closure and wait for the conclusion of the administrative investigation.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.