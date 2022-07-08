Kunle Adewale Day Fund for Social Impact Launched, Seeks Fresh Entries

Yinka Olatunbosun

With a view to provide financial support for artists and organisations around the world, the Kunle Adewale Day (KAD) Fund for Social Impact has been launched as an artistic intervention to improve health outcomes, social developments and contribute significantly to the quality of life of the beneficiaries.

Named after Kunle Adewale, a Nigerian born artist who was honored by John Cranley, the Mayor of Cincinnati Ohio, by declaring every August 2nd as the Kunle Adewale Day in the United States, the fund provides a rare opportunity for artists to strengthen their commitment to arts for social change.

Adewale is a recipient of multiple awards and fellowships including the Atlantic Fellow of equity in Brain Health, University of California San Francisco; Mandela Washington Fellow of the U.S President Barack Obama; The World Bank Social Inclusion Hero, Commonwealth Youth Award Winner, to name a few.

The application for the KAD Funds for Social Impact is open to artists and organizations that use creative engagements from all over the world. Artists from low-income countries are strongly encouraged to apply as well.

“We currently have a team of jury from United States, United Kingdom and Nigeria,’’ says Adewale in a press statement. “These jurors will select the winners for this inaugural KAD FUND for social impact. The Jurors include: Annie Ruth, Founder, the Eye of the Artists Foundation, Cincinnati Ohio; Ewaniki Brandton, Co-owner Soul Palette, Cincinnati Ohio; Katherine Bond, The Partnerships Lead, Atlantic Institute Oxford UK and Oyindamola Fakeye, Director, Center for Contemporary Art Lagos. “

Kunle’s leadership and artistic social impacts have been felt across the world in the field of mental health, brain Health, maternal health, child’s health and other areas of public and community Health. More so, Kunle’s works have been featured on numerous international media platforms.

“My hope is that KAD FUND will give opportunities to more artists and organizations to impact their communities positively just as Kunle Adewale is doing across the world today. We anticipate that quite soon, it would be said that Kunle Adewale Day Fund supported Social Development Champions with millions of dollars but now, we are starting with what we have and our little drops with more partners will become a mighty ocean soonest. We are gradually receiving support for the KAD FUND from friends and individuals who recognize, appreciate and celebrate the impact of Kunle Adewale across the globe,’’ he said.

The deadline for application is July 22, 2022. The winner of the grant would receive a minimum grant support of $1,000 while the finalists would benefit from MasterClass on Grant Writing, professional development, and mentoring, media Spotlight and mentions, and global fellowship opportunities among many others.