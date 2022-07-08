  • Friday, 8th July, 2022

Insecurity: Buhari Should be Talking to Nigerians, Not Issuing Statements, Says Ali Ndume

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and Borno State Senator,

Ali Ndume, yesterday  said President Muhammadu Buhari should directly address the nation on the matter of insecurity, rather than issuing statements through his media advisers.

The Senator made the comment while responding to questions on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“I’ve said it before. When it comes to issues like these, it is the President himself that is supposed to be talking to Nigerians, not some press adviser.

“The President, of course, should be taking responsibility . . . he is the President. By the time you ask people to elect you as President, anything that happens to any Nigerian, God will hold you accountable you for it,” he said.

 Ndume added that he was “really disappointed with the response of so many leaders.

“And it is our responsibility – of government – the security and welfare of its citizens. And you have leaders responding as if it is a casualty, not their responsibility.

“I feel pained to be called a Senator. I’m almost like helpless. Many of us are like that, sitting down as observers.”

Ndume’s comments comes days after terrorists attacked a prison in Kuje, the Federal Capital Territory.

Many of those who escaped are believed to be dangerous Boko Haram members.

President Muhammadu Buhari visited the custodial centre on Wednesday, expressing regret over the attack.

“I am disappointed with the intelligence system,” the President said in a statement. “How can terrorists organise, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it? I am expecting a comprehensive report on this shocking incident.”

