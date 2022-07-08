  • Friday, 8th July, 2022

First  Rotary of Garki Female   President States Mission

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

Olawale Ajimotokan

The first female President, Rotary Club Garki,  Abuja, Mrs Zainab Omowunmi Owonikoko, has unveiled her agenda that will foster community projects and improve the living standard of rural dwellers.

She spoke after taking over the affairs of District 9125 Rotary for the year 2022-2023.

She listed the areas of focus to include peaceful co-existence, protecting the environment, fighting diseases, providing potable water in hard to reach communities, supporting education, growing local economies and prevention of child and maternal mortality.

In order to achieve these objectives, she said priority would be given to family health outreach programme, vocational /career talk and quiz competition for schools in FCT, organizing Polio /COVID-19 seminars, rallies, road shows and sponsorship of 20 Youths to the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy (RYLA).

Owonikoko described Rotarians as like-minded people with passion to voluntarily pull resources together towards utilising such funds to empower and alleviate poverty.

She urged kind-hearted public and private organisations to partner with the club

in sponsoring some of the year’sprojects.

She also said that sewing machines and grinding machines among other interventions would be given to some women to empower them to become self reliant.

The past District Governor of the club, Rotarian Mbanefo Nnoka and some other members of the club attended the briefing. 

