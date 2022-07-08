Another Catholic Priest of Otukpo Dioceses Kidnapped by Gunmen





George Okoh in Makurdi

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday kidnapped a Priest of the Otukpo Dioceses of Benue State, Reverend Father Peter Amodu.

According to local sources, Fr. Amodu was kidnapped while on his way to celebrate mass at Okwungaga-Ugbokolo area of Okpokwu LGA.

The Diocesan Chancellor of the Otukpo, Rev. Fr. Joseph Aboyi Itodo, confirmed the report of the abduction of Amodu.

The Priest of Holy Ghost Parish, Rev. Eke-Olengbeche, said: “The sad incident occurred on July 6, 2022, at about 5.00 p.m. along Otukpo-Ugbokolo Road, Benue State, while he was on his way to celebrate the Holy Mass at Okwungaga-Ughbokolo.

“The Local Ordinary, Most Rev. Michael Ekwoyi Apochi, has called on all Christ’s Faithful in the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo and beyond to pray for his quick and safe release as we intensify efforts to ensure his release.

“We commend our brother and all those in the kidnappers’ den to the powerful intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary for their speedy and safe release from the hands of their abductors.”

Attempt to get the police in the state to comment on the incident proved abortive.