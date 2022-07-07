Why I Want to Represent Ibadan North, LP Candidate Speaks

Kemi Olaitan

A House of Representatives candidate for Ibadan North Federal Constituency, under the platform of Labour Party (LP), Pastor Femi

Dexter Akin-Alamu, has said himself and other candidates of the party in Oyo State and all over the country, are driven by genuine desire to step in and change the current political landscape.

This is just as he said the country is in its present problem because the electorate elected the worst to rule the rest of us.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Dexterity Group said this on Sunday,

The LP candidate while speaking at the launching of his political campaign team held to mark his 45th birthday in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, noted that his foray into politics, is borne out of the need for constituents to be served by politicians who put the interest of their community above anything else.

According to him, “Those of us that are deciding to stand up and contest especially under the Labour Party is because there’s a genuine need around that we have to step in and fill that need because our people need to be served.

“We need people who have the interest of the community in their hearts to really go into politics and serve the people and that’s the reason why I’m contesting.”

He said the lawmaker representing the Ibadan Federal Constituency presently, has no credible achievement to his name, stating that for over three years he has performed below expectation.

“I can’t think of anything the current House of Representatives member representing my constituency has done. I have toured the 12 wards in the constituency and there is no good report anywhere.

“If you take Sabo as an example, the entire community has four boreholes. That’s where they get water from. That’s a problem because with that how will there not be cholera and other things happening there,”

On his plans if elected as House of Representatives member, he said, “We are looking at three cardinal areas. The first is human capital development because if people can be empowered with skills, they have the eagerness to make things work.”

“The business interest would also be the core because I would use my influence to attract investment into the community. Apart from that, I am also going to use my influence to ensure people have access to loans because there are people who have ideas but lack the capital to bring them to life,” he said.

The state Chairman of Labour Party, Comrade Tunji Atayese, said the party was confident of victory at the polls, noting that steps are ongoing to ensure the online support enjoyed by the party, especially its Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, translate into votes during the elections.

“The emergence of Peter Obi as our presidential candidate, has brought us into limelight and we don’t want to take that for granted. We really want to walk it down the line so that the ovation and euphoria surrounding his candidacy will translate into votes,” he said.